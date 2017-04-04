

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two people suffered minor injures after two cars collided in Regent Park on Tuesday evening, paramedics say.

A car travelling along Dundas Road East near the Don Valley Parkway struck another car before 7 p.m.

The vehicle was trapped between a tree and a cement bridge, damaging a sign, Toronto police say.

Toronto fire had to cut branches to get people out.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.