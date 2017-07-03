

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects caught on camera, a day after a service dog vanished from outside a west-end fast food restaurant early Sunday morning.

A man and woman allegedly stole the six-year-old Teacup Chihuahua named Princess while owner Ashley-Victoria Martineau was inside a McDonald’s restaurant at Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The small, six-pound pup was secured to a railing outside the restaurant’s entrance while Martineau ran in for coffee after Canada Day celebrations.

After spending about 10 minutes in line, Martineau came out to find Princess was gone, her pink leash left behind.

“I didn’t see the harness or anything so I know she didn’t get out of it,” Martineau told CTV News Toronto yesterday. “So somebody obviously took her off of it.”

Martineau said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and relies on Princess for help with her mental wellbeing.

“She helps with relieving stress and preventing my tremors,” Martineau said.

'It was a relief'

Several hours later Toronto police Det. Kristy Smith said Princess had been found wandering alone along King Street West and Strachan Avenue in the city's downtown core by two people who took her to a nearby police station.

She was reunited with Martineau around 9 p.m. Sunday after 20 hours apart.

"I was so glad that she was safe," Martineau said in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Monday. "It was a relief, but again hard at the same time to know that the suspects are still out there and that they could potentially do it again."

Man and woman caught on video: Police

Investigators released security camera footage on Monday afternoon showing two suspects – a man and woman – standing on the sidewalk outside the restaurant around the time of the incident.

The female suspect is seen carrying an unidentified object in one arm while talking with the male suspect on the tape. The pair is believed to have left the area on bikes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.