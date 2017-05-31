

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two teenage girls set to graduate from a North York high school on Wednesday were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Bayview Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Police Traffic Services told reporters Wednesday that the two 18-year-old girls were attempting to cross the street on Bayview Avenue near McKee Avenue when they were struck by a southbound Volkswagen.

One of the victims was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Stibbe confirmed. The other victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Stibbe said both victims were unconscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Girls slated to graduate from nearby high school

The Royal Crown Academic School -- a private international high school located just steps away from the area where the teens were struck -- told CTV News Toronto that the girls were students there and were slated to graduate today.

"We are devastated to learn of the accident of our students," the high school said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with them and their family, hoping for their speedy recovery. We look forward to giving them a special graduation session as soon as possible."

The pair are international students from China, Principal Ralph Di Fiore told CP24. Their parents reside in China and have been notified, he added.

Police investigating crash, seeking witnesses

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Police also have not yet determined whether the vehicle was speeding at the time of the incident.

“We do have reconstruction teams en route as well as a photo team coming up to record all forensic evidence and verify that the debris that is on the roadway is in fact from one vehicle and not from two,” Stibbe said.

Stibbe confirmed there was not a controlled intersection or crosswalk at the location where the teens were attempting to cross.

“Currently we are seeking any witnesses to the collision. We are asking that if anybody did have any dash cam video of the area in and around that time to contact us as soon as possible,” Stibbe added.

The vehicle involved in the collision sustained a “significant” amount of damage, he noted.

“The driver is obviously upset, as you can imagine. We’ve got an incident where we’ve got two individuals who have been transported to hospital,” he said. “We are obviously hoping that both individuals recover.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900.