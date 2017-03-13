

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- A 29-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder, after a weekend fire in Sudbury, Ont.

Local police say the blaze broke out in a shed on a residential property early Saturday morning.

They say a man believed to be 59-year-old Kenneth Edwards died in the fire, though they did not release further details.

Police began investigating the fire as a homicide and made the arrest late Sunday night.

The name of the accused has not been released.

Police say he is facing five charges that include first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a dead body.