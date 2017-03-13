29-year-old man charged with murder in Sudbury fire
Police say a man is facing five charges for first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a dead body, after a deadly weekend fire. (file photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 1:40PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. -- A 29-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder, after a weekend fire in Sudbury, Ont.
Local police say the blaze broke out in a shed on a residential property early Saturday morning.
They say a man believed to be 59-year-old Kenneth Edwards died in the fire, though they did not release further details.
Police began investigating the fire as a homicide and made the arrest late Sunday night.
The name of the accused has not been released.
Police say he is facing five charges that include first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a dead body.