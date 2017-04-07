

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two men and a woman face a dozen charges for possession and trafficking after Peel Regional Police seized around $500,000 worth of cocaine, last Tuesday.

A Mississauga man, 38, and a Toronto man, 56, were arrested after they found 4.2 kilograms of cocaine, investigators say.

Police later arrested a 56-year-old Toronto woman at a secondary location after discovering a loaded 40-calibre firearm.

The trio face a total of 15 charges, including possession and unauthorized possession of a firearm, prohibited weapon, possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to a news release.

The two men are being held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

The woman was released from custody with the promise to appear in court on Saturday.