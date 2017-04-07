

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three people are injured following a two-car collision along westbound Highway 401 in Pickering, late Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. along westbound Highway 401 near Whites Road in the collector lanes, police say.

Most of the roadway is shut down due to an ongoing investigation. One lane of traffic remains open.

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, while the third person was transported to a local hospital, paramedics told CP24.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper along westbound Highway 401 due to a compounding issue.

The express lanes of westbound Highway 401 are closed for overnight maintenance work.

The Ministry of Transportation says they are going to reopen the westbound express lanes at Brock Road because Ontario Provincial Police are requesting a full closure of the collectors lanes to investigate the cause of the collision.