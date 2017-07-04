

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a Stoney Creek, Ont. yoga studio, stealing about $20,000 worth of Lululemon clothing on Canada Day.

The theft occurred Saturday, shortly before 11:30 p.m., when three masked men broke into Moksha Yoga studio at Mud Street West and Paramount Drive.

The trio used a hammer to smash the glass on the front door of the business before raiding it, Hamilton police said in a news release.

Video of the break-and-enter, captured by the yoga studio’s surveillance camera, was released by detectives on Tuesday.

The suspects are seen grabbing armfuls of clothing and running outside, video footage revealed.

About $20,000 worth of Lululemon clothing was taken. Police believe the suspects used a stolen vehicle to get away.

“There have been previous property crimes reported at this location and other Moksha locations,” Hamilton police said. “Detectives are considering the possibility that the same suspects may in fact be involved in these crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lisa Chapman at 905-546-8936 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.