

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three people are injured after a car drove into the group of pedestrians on a North York sidewalk Tuesday night, in what police say is a "deliberate" attack.

The hit-and-run happened around 10:15 p.m. at Allenbury Garden and Kingslake Road, near Don Mills Road East and Sheppard Avenue East.

The vehicle jumped the curb, driving into several pedestrians standing on a sidewalk in what appears to be a "deliberate" assault, according to police.

“It may have struck these people on purpose,” Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

The car fled the scene before emergency crews arrived, Hopkinson added, leaving a trail of tire marks carved into the grass where it left the roadway and damaged a fence.

Det. Mattew Routh says a man was driving the vehicle and targeted the group of nearby residents.

“We believe they know each other,” he said.

One person has been taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police have closed off the area for an investigation.