

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people have been charged after an 18-year-old was forcibly confined and robbed of his belongings on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday morning, officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident that took place in the area of Highway 7 and Leslie Street the previous afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was at a karaoke bar with friends on that day. Investigators said he owed one those friends an unspecified amount of money.

The 18-year-old was then allegedly assaulted by several men before being forced into a vehicle and taken to a house in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

At this time, he was tied up and robbed of his belongings.

Officers said he was then forced to contact family and friends to arrange an unknown payment before being able to escape the next day.

Suspects identified as 18-year-old Jun Deng, of Toronto, 22-year-old Yizhou Gu, of Markham, and 20-year-old Jiayang Li, of Toronto, have been charged in connection with this investigation.

Deng was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and Gu and Li were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing as there is one undescribed suspect outstanding. Officers also believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).