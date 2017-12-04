

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men and a woman were taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-alarm fire broke out at a TCHC apartment building in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on Monday night.

Thirteen firetrucks arrived at the scene after the blaze broke out at around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Flemington and Allen roads.

Toronto Fire said three people were located after firefighters made a forcible entry to a unit on the third floor of the building.

The two men are believed to be in their 30s and the woman is believed to be in her 50s, Toronto Paramedics said.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 10 p.m. but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

TTC buses have been brought to the area to provide shelter, Toronto police said.