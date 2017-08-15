

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people have been taken to hospital after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Yatescastle Drive and Sheppard Avenue West at around 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Speaking to CP24, Const. David Hopskinson said the shooting took place in a residential area.

“We had information that a number of shots were heard and there were kids in the area,” Hopskinson said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers did not immediately see any victims but later located shell casings and evidence of gunfire before finding three victims.

Police said all three victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

No information on any suspects has been provided by officials but a black SUV was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.