A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and two other people have sustained minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the crash involved four vehicles.

Brampton firefighters had to be called in to extricate one man from his vehicle before he was airlifted to hospital.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash. The cause is not yet clear.

The intersection of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road remains closed as police investigate.