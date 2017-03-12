32 families displaced following Ottawa fire
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:25PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 8:38PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A fire in Ottawa has forced 32 families out of their homes.
The Ottawa fire department says the fire started Sunday afternoon in a row house attached by two garages.
There are no reports of serious injuries.
Ottawa Fire says it received more than a dozen calls when flames and black smoke first appeared in the area.
It is not yet known what caused the fire.