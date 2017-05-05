3rd teen escort arrested in deadly stabbing of man near Stoney Creek gas station
A third teen allegedly working as an escort who was sought in the deadly stabbing of a 33-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested. Hayder Qasim-Rushdi was found covered in blood at Pioneer Gas station in Stoney Creek on Apr. 28. (Google)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 3:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2017 3:31PM EDT
A third teen allegedly working as an escort who was sought in the deadly stabbing of a Mississauga man who drove into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station covered in blood last Friday has been arrested by police.
Hamilton police say three 17-year-old girls who were working as escorts drove with the man to Hamilton last week and stabbed him not too far from the gas station.
The victim, 33-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi was discovered at Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and made contact with a passerby who called police.
He died two days later in hospital from a stab wound to the neck.
On Thursday, police confirmed that two of those females were arrested after turning themselves in.
A day later, investigators arrested the other suspect in Toronto, according to a Tweet.
It is not clear what, if any, charges they will face.
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits police from naming any of the three suspects now in custody.