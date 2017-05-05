

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A third teen allegedly working as an escort who was sought in the deadly stabbing of a Mississauga man who drove into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station covered in blood last Friday has been arrested by police.

Hamilton police say three 17-year-old girls who were working as escorts drove with the man to Hamilton last week and stabbed him not too far from the gas station.

The victim, 33-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi was discovered at Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and made contact with a passerby who called police.

He died two days later in hospital from a stab wound to the neck.

On Thursday, police confirmed that two of those females were arrested after turning themselves in.

A day later, investigators arrested the other suspect in Toronto, according to a Tweet.

It is not clear what, if any, charges they will face.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits police from naming any of the three suspects now in custody.