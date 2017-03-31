

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Four confirmed cases of measles have been identified in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto Public health officials say three of the confirmed cases are in Toronto, while the fourth case was identified in Mississauga.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immune or are vulnerable, according to Toronto Public Health.

Symptoms include a high fever, and other cold-like symptoms, such as a cough, a runny nose, sore eyes, sensitivity to light, and a red rash which typical lasts four to seven days.

“Measles is so infectious, these three cases could expose others to measles,” said Michael Finkelstein, associate medical officer of health at Toronto Public Health. “That’s why we wanted to make sure people are aware of where they might have been exposed to measles so they can be watching for signs and symptoms.”

Students at Huron Street school may be affected, officials say

One of the confirmed cases is at Huron Street Junior Public School in Yorkville, Toronto Public Health says.

Toronto District School Board has notified students and staff, warning them about a possible exposure.

“All parents have received notification about this exposure,” Toronto Public Health said.

The junior high school has also set up a vaccination clinic today.

Kenya Thompson-Leonardelli’s daughter Eva attends the school and, according to her mother, is up-to-date with her vaccinations.

“I’m not that concerned because I feel like she’s safe,” she told CP24. “I just want other students to be safe, and students who cannot get vaccinated, I get worried for them.”

Rita Debiasi is not as optimistic. She is worried about her grandson who attends the school.

"It scares me, especially at the school here. It's so close to home," she stated.

'Check vaccination records before you travel'

Toronto Public Health has identified two possible United Emirates flights, which landed at Pearson Airport from India on March 19 and March 20.

“It’s very important to check your vaccination records before you travel,” Finkelstein said.

Customers at the Caledonia Bar along College Street at Ossington Avenue on March 21 may also have been exposed to the measles.

Of the people affected, officials also say a West Jet employee was diagnosed with the measles.

“Health and safety is our top priority and we are working very closely with the Toronto Public Health and following its recommended protocol for managing this situation,” a West Jet statement said.

West Jet has reached out to passengers who were on seven of the affected flights for two days, between last Wednesday and Friday.

These West Jet flights include:

March 22

o WS450 from Abbottsford, B.C. to Calgary

o WS610 from Calgary to Ottawa

o WS369 from Ottawa to Toronto

March 23

o WS590 from Toronto to Montreal

March 24

o WS581 from Montreal to Toronto

o WS2668 from Toronto to Turks and Caicos Islands

o WS2669 from Turks and Caicos Islands to Toronto

One case found in Mississauga

Health officials in Mississauga are also warning about possible exposure on March 25 at Cora’s Breakfast Restaurant along Hurontario Street and Ocean’s Grocery Store on Hurontario Street.

Individuals at Trillium Health Partners at Credit Valley Hospital on March 27 may have also been exposed, according to Peel Public Health.

Health officials are reminding people to check their immunization records.

Anyone experiencing measles-like symptoms are advised to stay home from work or school, and contact their health care provider.