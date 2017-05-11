

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Four men charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2012 Little Italy slaying of John Raposo have been found guilty on all counts.

Nick Nero, Martino Caputo, Robby Alkhalil and Dean Wiwchar were found guilty by a jury in a downtown Toronto courtroom on Thursday afternoon, after a little more than two days of deliberation.

Raposo was fatally shot four times in the head on the patio of the Sicilian Sidewalk Café in Little Italy on the afternoon of June 18, 2012 as soccer fans gathered to watch a Euro Cup game.

It was later determined Raposo’s death was an orchestrated hit.

A man dressed as a construction worker "walked up to him and shot him four times in the head at close range," Crown lawyer Maurice Gillezeau told the court last month.

The Crown alleged Nero, Caputo and Alkhalil plotted to steal a 200-kilogram shipment of cocaine from Raposo, split the money three ways and hired a hitman, Wiwchar, to kill him.

Wiwchar was arrested three days later. Nero and Caputo were arrested in early 2013 – the latter in Germany – and Alkhalil was arrested in Greece the following year.

More than $60,000 in cash was also found in bundles in Wiwchar’s pockets, his luggage and his parents' home in Stouffville, Ont., north of Toronto, where Wiwchar went three days after the shooting, Gillezeau said.

A sentencing hearing for the group will be set for a later date.

More to come...