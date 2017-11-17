

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Four male teenagers are facing a slew of charges after multiple knifepoint robberies took place in the Beaches area.

During these alleged incidents, police said suspects would approach victims while wearing disguises. The suspects would then allegedly steal property from the victims at knifepoint.

On Nov. 10, police arrested a 15-year-old boy. He is facing nine charges including robbery with offensive weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent. Two 16-year-old boys were also arrested that day and they are each facing six charges.

All three boys were scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 11.

A fourth teenager was arrested on Wednesday after police conducted a search warrant in the area of Pine Crescent and Glen Manor. The 16-year-old boy is now facing six charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

None of these suspects can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police did not say if they are searching for any other suspects in connection with this investigation.