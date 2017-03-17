

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Five men under the age of 20 are facing dozens of charges in connection to three armed jewelry store robberies in Durham region.

The Toronto men were arrested on Tuesday following a violent armed robbery at Valdi’s Jewellery Shop in Oshawa, Ont.

At 3:30 p.m., five suspects invaded the store at the corner of King Street West and Rosehill Boulevard with handguns.

According to Durham police, the men smashed the cabinets and stole a large quantity of jewelry, before fleeing police custody.

The robbery led to a police pursuit on Highway 401.

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the suspects attempted to evade police and became involved in a collision with several police cruisers and numerous other cars on the highway at Hold Road.

No one was seriously injured as a result of the collisions, but a 62-year-old employee of the store suffered minor injuriesduring the robbery, investigators said.

Police said they believe the 21-year-old, three 19-year-olds, as well as a 16-year-old are connected to two other jewelry store robberies in Ajax, Ont.

A day earlier, Graziella Jewelers and Ron Galbraith Jewelerswere also robbed by a group of men.

The suspects each face 11 charges for armed robbery.