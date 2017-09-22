6 people charged in Simcoe drug bust
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 3:51PM EDT
SIMCOE, Ont. - Six people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Simcoe, Ont.
Provincial police say officers executing a search warrant at a Simcoe home on Thursday seized drugs - cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and hydromorphone - and cash.
Four men and two women were arrested.
The Norfolk County residents, who range in age from 20 to 50, face drug possession charges.
Two of them - a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman - also face a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.