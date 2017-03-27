63-year-old woman seriously injured after tanker truck T-boned her car in Hamilton
A 63-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision with a tanker truck. (OPP)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 11:14AM EDT
A 63-year-old woman is in serious condition after a tanker truck T-boned her car on Highway 6 in Hamilton on Monday morning.
The car made a left-hand turn at the corner of Highway 6 and Book Road, said Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police, when an oncoming tanker truck carrying diesel fuel collided with the car in the intersection.
The Hamilton woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
The driver of the truck was not injured, Schmidt added.
Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 6 between Highway 403 and Airport Road to off-load 50,000 litres of fuel from the truck.
Investigators are examining the cause of the crash. Weather is believed to be a factor, Schmidt said.
“At the time of the collision there was very dense fog,” he explained.
Hamilton was was under a fog-advisory warning at the time of the collision.
There is no word when the road will reopen.