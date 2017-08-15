

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man after a 64-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while on board a TTC subway train last month.

According to investigators, a woman was on the train travelling between North York Centre and York Mills stations at around 9:50 a.m. on July 19.

Police said a man sat down beside the woman and allegedly sexually assaulted her while using a bag to conceal his arm.

The women then moved seats on the train and advised another passenger on board of the alleged incident.

The man then fled the train at York Mills Station before continuing onto the next subway train heading in the opposite direction.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

The suspect involved in this incident has been described as a man standing five-foot-seven inches tall, between the ages of 30 and 35 with a thin build, a black goatee and a moustache. At the time he was wearing a black or dark grey hat with large writing on it, dark sunglasses, a white T-shirt, light-blue jeans with paint on them and yellow-coloured shoes. As well, he was carrying a large black and white B/2 Brown’s Shoe reusable bag.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).