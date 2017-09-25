

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A fire safety inspection at a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation hosting 700 marijuana plants, four rifles, one handgun and boxes of ammunition, York Regional Police said.

Officers attended the York Region residence on Friday to assist Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services with the inspection.

Once inside, officers located signs of a marijuana grow operation, which led to the arrest of a man and a woman who were allegedly occupying the units being inspected.

After a search warrant was obtained for the residence, officers located and seized more than 700 marijuana plants that were “in early stages of production.” As well, four rifles, one handgun and boxes of ammunition, which police said were unsafely stored, were seized.

Markham residents Kwok Yu, 30, and Ceci Chu Yu, 32, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, producing cannabis, carless storage of a firearm, and carless storage of ammunition.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Yu was scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Chu Yu is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.