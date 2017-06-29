

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Eight people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Thursday evening.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. at The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

A TTC bus was travelling northbound on The West Mall when it collided with a dark blue coloured minivan, Toronto police say.

One person was rushed to a trauma centre with a serious head injury, paramedics said. They remain in non-life-threatening condition.

Seven people were also taken to a local hospital with minor back and neck injuries.

There is no word on their ages or genders.

Earlier police said one person was trapped when emergency responders arrived. It’s not clear which vehicle the victim was travelling in, but a witness told CP24 a person sitting in the middle backseat of the minivan was trapped by their seatbelt.

According to police, between 20 or 40 occupants were inside the TTC bus at the time of the crash. Witnesses say six people were riding in the minivan.

The West Mall has been closed in both directions between Holiday Drive and Rathburn Road for a police investigation.

Metrolinx said the TTC bus driver was injured and the transit agency is cooperating with investigators.