York Regional Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly shoved an 81-year-old woman to the ground and took her money inside an Aurora bank branch on Monday night.

Police said that sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, an 81-year-old woman was at a bank located at 15252 Yonge Street, near Wellington Street.

The woman withdrew some money from an ATM. An unknown man approached her and tried to take her money.

When she resisted, police said the man then pushed her to the ground and took all of her money.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing about five-feet-seven inches tall, with a medium build. He has dark hair cropped short on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured cargo shorts and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.