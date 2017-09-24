

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently working to restore power to around 1,000 customers in East York following a power outage.

The power was knocked offline at around 8:20 p.m. in an area roughly bounded by O’Connor Drive to Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue to Donlands Avenue.

Toronto Hydro said the outage was caused by a faulty transformer. The utility said its crews are working as quickly as safety allows. It’s not clear how long it will take to restore power.

The outage comes as the temperature sits at an unseasonal 28 C in Toronto, with many households using their air conditioning into the first week of fall.

Toronto Hydro said it could not confirm whether a transformer fire at the Evergreen Brickworks site caused the power outage. Firefighters quickly knocked down that fire and no injuries were reported.