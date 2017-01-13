

Chris Fox, CP24.com





About 5,000 Toronto Hydro customers were left without power after an ambulance crashed into a pole in the city’s west end late Thursday night and brought down some wires.

The accident occurred on Weston Road near Bradstock Road at around 11 p.m.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Toronto Hydro says that 5,000 customers were initially without power; however service was restored to about 3,000 customers in short order.

Power was then restored to most of the remaining customers in the dark by 5 a.m.

Crews remain on scene fixing the pole and cleaning up the damage.

Police say they have not determined what caused the drive to lose control of the ambulance in the first place.