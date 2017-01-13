About 5,000 customers left in the dark after ambulance crashes into power pole
An ambulance that crashed into a pole near Weston Road and Bradstock Road late Thursday night is shown. (Cam Woolley)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:47AM EST
About 5,000 Toronto Hydro customers were left without power after an ambulance crashed into a pole in the city’s west end late Thursday night and brought down some wires.
The accident occurred on Weston Road near Bradstock Road at around 11 p.m.
The driver of the ambulance was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Toronto Hydro says that 5,000 customers were initially without power; however service was restored to about 3,000 customers in short order.
Power was then restored to most of the remaining customers in the dark by 5 a.m.
Crews remain on scene fixing the pole and cleaning up the damage.
Police say they have not determined what caused the drive to lose control of the ambulance in the first place.