

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





About 50 per cent of the TTC workers who have failed a random drug and alcohol test since the new policy was implemented in May tested positive for pot, according to a recent report from the transit agency's CEO.

The report, which was released this week, shows that from May 8, 2017 to Oct. 19, 2017, 1,174 employees were tested and 23 people, or about two per cent, were not compliant with the policy.

According to the staff report, 16 tested positive for drugs, five tested positive for alcohol, and two refused to take the test.

Since the report was published, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that more than 1,300 people have been tested and there has been one additional person who tested positive for drugs and an additional refusal.

Of those who failed the drug and alcohol test, the report says a little more than half of them tested positive for marijuana.

The TTC has previously said it only tests for likely impairment at the time of the test and is not concerned about what its staff members do on their time off.

"At the end of the day, I’m not interested in what individuals do on the weekend but I have to make sure the TTC is the safe as possible for its operators, for other road users and critically for our customers,” TTC CEO Andy Byford previously told CP24.

More than 10,000 employees are subject to the random testing, including operators and maintenance employees, as well as designated supervisors, managers and executives.