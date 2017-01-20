

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A total of 29 students living in residence at Humber College's north campus were taken to hospital with possible food poisoning on Thursday night and another 30 made their own way with similar symptoms.

Paramedics were initially called to the Humber Residences on Humber College Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. after a number of students reported feeling ill.

According to paramedics, the students were vomiting and suffering from abdominal pain but were able to walk around.

They were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Humber College says that some students remain in hospital.

It is not immediately clear what caused the students to become ill.

Humber College says that there was a flu virus circulating at the campus.