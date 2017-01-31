Accused in 'knees together' sex assault retrial found not guilty
Federal Court Justice Robin Camp leaves a Canadian Judicial Council inquiry in a Calgary hotel, Friday, September 9, 2016. The lead investigator in a Calgary sexual assault case that prompted a judicial hearing over the judge's controversial comments says there was an immediate hit at the national DNA databank identifying the accused.Alexander Scott Wagar, who is 29, was acquitted of sexual assault in 2014 by Justice Robin Camp, who decided the man's version of events was more credible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
CALGARY - A man who was tried for a second time after a judge made controversial comments at the original trial has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
Alexander Wagar, who is 29, was acquitted in 2014 by Calgary Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old complainant.
Camp called her “the accused” throughout that trial and asked her why she couldn't keep her knees together.
The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial.
The judge in the retrial says after considering the testimony of both the woman and the accused, he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault happened.
Camp is now a Federal Court judge and the Canadian Judicial Council is deciding whether to recommend he be removed from the bench.