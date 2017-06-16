

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails may decide not to fight his extradition to the U.S.

Karim Baratov's lawyer says his client is considering waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

Amedeo DiCarlo made the surprise announcement in Hamilton court today and said the decision would come at a hearing on July 7.

Baratov was arrested in Hamilton in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others -- two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service -- for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that Baratov, 22, was too much of a flight risk to be released on bail until his extradition hearing, a decision that was upheld on appeal last week.

Baratov's lawyers previously said they would fight extradition and that the allegations against their client are inflated.