

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A group of activists is welcoming a move to scrap a program that placed police officers in certain Toronto schools and is calling for other school boards with similar programs to follow suit.

Phillip Morgan, a member of Education Not Incarceration, is lauding the decision by the Toronto District School Board to permanently end the School Resource Officer program.

Morgan, who was joined by activists from Black Lives Matter Toronto at a news conference this morning, says more work now needs to be done to get Toronto's Catholic District School board to cancel its own program.

The TDSB program, which was suspended at the start of the school year, saw police officers stationed at 45 high schools to try to improve safety and perceptions of police.

The board's decision to permanently end the program came Wednesday night, after a TDSB staff report issued earlier this month found the scheme left some students feeling intimidated or uncomfortable.

Mike McCormack, the president of the Toronto Police Association, says cancelling the program was politically motivated and called it a missed opportunity to address some students' negative perception of police.