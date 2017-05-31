

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A stretch of Adelaide Street has reopened after it was closed off for several hours around the Trump International Hotel and Tower after glass came falling down onto the street.

The glass shattered after a swing stage on the building smashed into a window.

No injuries were reported as most of the glass fell onto a terrace several stories up, but some made its way down to the street.

Adelaide Street was closed for several hours between Bay Street and University Avenue because poor weather was interferring with the clean up. It was reopened around 3:45 p.m.

This comes nearly a week after glass came crashing down onto the sidewalk of the Four Season's hotel. Last Tuesday, one block in Yorkville was closed to pedestrians and vehicle traffic overnight, in what city officials say was the fourth time, glass has fallen off that particular building.

Yesterday a stretch of Nelson Street, between Simcoe and John streets was closed after glass broke off from a high-rise building, landing onto the road.