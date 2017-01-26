Afternoon crash in Brampton sends two people to hospital
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:59PM EST
Two people have been transported to hospital following a crash in Brampton Thursday afternoon.
Reports of the two-vehicle crash at Steeles Avenue West and Financial Drive came in shortly after 5:30 p.m.
According to Peel police, one woman had to be extricated from a vehicle. Ornge confirmed that a woman in her 20s was transported to hospital with critical injuries.
Peel paramedics described the injuries to the second patient as non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
The westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are currently closed, police said.