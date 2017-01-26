

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Two people have been transported to hospital following a crash in Brampton Thursday afternoon.

Reports of the two-vehicle crash at Steeles Avenue West and Financial Drive came in shortly after 5:30 p.m.

According to Peel police, one woman had to be extricated from a vehicle. Ornge confirmed that a woman in her 20s was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Peel paramedics described the injuries to the second patient as non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are currently closed, police said.