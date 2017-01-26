

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it will conduct a review after one of the owners of a Toronto bar and an employee were accused of sexually assaulting and confining a woman inside the premises.

Police allege on the night of Dec. 14, a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside College Street Bar, located at 574 College Street, near Manning Avenue.

Investigators also said the woman was given drugs and alcohol while inside the bar.

The bar’s owner Gavin MacMillan, and an employee, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, are facing a combined 16 charges in connection with the alleged incident including gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, and trafficking.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday, AGCO Spokesperson Phil Serruya said that allegations of criminal conduct “can result in a regulatory response, including revocation of a liquor licence.”

As a result, Serruya said that the AGCO is conducting its own investigation into the allegations.

“While a criminal investigation is under way, the AGCO is working with Toronto Police Services and continuing to collect information for our own review,” he said. “Generally speaking, the AGCO does not have to wait until there is a criminal conviction before taking a disciplinary action.”

Layton says city should take action

A group of advocates for victims of sexual assault have previously called for the closure of the bar following the alleged incident.

Those advocates plan to meet with Coun. Mike Layton today to discuss next steps.

Speaking with CP24 ahead of that meeting, Layton said that the city should take “some kind of action.”

“I think the seriousness of the charges that have been laid and the allegations that have been made warrant some kind of action from the city,” Layton said Thursday.

“In the past, when we’ve had violent incidents at bars or restaurants and clubs, what we have done is asked the AGCO, the liquor licensing body, to go ahead and revoke their liquor licence and that makes it very clear that they are not able to do business anymore.”

Layton said the city could also potentially challenge the bar’s business licence.

“We need to ensure that the patrons are safe and feel safe when they are going out. And 99 per cent, I think, of the restaurants and bars in our city understand that and unfortunately we had a terrible incident like this that happened,” Layton added.

The allegations against the two men have not been proven in court.

Meanwhile, Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing and officers believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“We will follow this investigation thoroughly and the officers will take this investigation wherever it leads and lay more charges if that is applicable,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.