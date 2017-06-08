

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Deaths as a result of aggressive driving are up 80 per cent this year compared to last, Ontario Provincial Police warned road users.

So far in 2017, 27 people have been killed on Ontario highways due to risky driving behaviours, compared to 15 deaths for the same period of 2016, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“Just accept the fact that you will get there at the time you arrive, call ahead and don’t be in such a hurry – don’t be in a rush – because it causes stress and it’s not worth it in the end,” Schmidt said.

Aggressive driving includes, speeding, tailgating, making excessive lane changes or driving closely behind another vehicle, he explained.

“It’s a really huge issue for us – we see that kind of behaviour very often result in collisions,” he said.

The OPP are also urging more vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and people on motorcycles to take extra care and wear reflective gear to ensure they can be seen.

In an effort to prevent these kind of collisions, the province will be holding a Canada Day long weekend blitz on its major roadways to curb aggressive driving.