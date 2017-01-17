

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Air Canada says a system-wide technical issue is preventing its customers from completing flight check-ins at airports and online.

In a statement issued by Air Canada Tuesday, the airline says flights may be delayed as a result of the computer issue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience. We are working to resolve this issue and get everyone on their way as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

The issue was first reported at around 11 a.m.

An advisory on Air Canada’s website also noted that it is not possible to complete bookings as a result of the technical glitch.