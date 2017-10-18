

The Canadian Press





Officials say a firefighter who was battling a fierce grass fire driven by gusting winds in southeastern Alberta has died.

A release from Cypress County says James Hargrave of the Walsh fire station died in the line of duty near Hilda on Tuesday night.

The statement says Hargrave was community-minded and joined the fire service to help protect people.

In Saskatchewan, two men were injured fighting a wildfire near Tompkins, and another man died in single-vehicle collision in the area.

Wind-whipped wildfires scorched southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday night and forced the evacuation of several communities.