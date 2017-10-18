Alberta firefighter dies battling wildfire
A wildfire burns in the distance in Wheatland County. (Photo courtesy: Glenn Koester)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 3:49PM EDT
Officials say a firefighter who was battling a fierce grass fire driven by gusting winds in southeastern Alberta has died.
A release from Cypress County says James Hargrave of the Walsh fire station died in the line of duty near Hilda on Tuesday night.
The statement says Hargrave was community-minded and joined the fire service to help protect people.
In Saskatchewan, two men were injured fighting a wildfire near Tompkins, and another man died in single-vehicle collision in the area.
Wind-whipped wildfires scorched southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday night and forced the evacuation of several communities.