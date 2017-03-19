Alberta PC board meets to chart next steps on leader Jason Kenney's unity plan
Jason Kenney delivers his victory speech at the Alberta PC Party leadership convention in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 7:54AM EDT
CALGRY, Alta. - Alberta's Progressive Conservative board of directors will meet with leader Jason Kenney today to map out a plan to work out a merger with the Wildrose party.
Party president Katherine O'Neill says there is a lot of work to do and very little time to do it.
Kenney won the party leadership Saturday, capturing 75 per cent of delegate votes, on a plan to dissolve the PCs.
Under Alberta rules, parties can't merge but must close up shop and surrender assets.
Kenney says a merger is critical to avoid fatal vote splitting among small-c conservatives in the 2019 election.
Kenney says he wants a merger vote with no pre-conditions, but Wildrose Leader Brian Jean says any talk of union will be done under Wildrose rules and governing framework.