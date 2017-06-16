

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Alcohol is being cited as a factor after an SUV crashed through a fence and slammed into an unoccupied home in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on Chelmsford Avenue near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street at around 3:30 a.m. when it veered off the roadway at Moore Park Avenue and went into the side of the house.

Police say that the two female occupants of the vehicle were pinned following the crash and had to be freed by emergency workers.

They were then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Charges have not yet been filed.