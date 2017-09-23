

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that alcohol and or drugs may have played a factor in a fatal collision between a school bus and a car in Oshawa on Friday.

According to police, witnesses saw a black Infinity “driving aggressively” along Simcoe Street shortly after 5 p.m. when it veered into the opposite lane of traffic and struck the school bus head on.

The 28-year-old driver of the Infinity was pronounced dead on scene.

Meanwhile, members of a school rugby team were on board the bus at the time but none of them sustained any injuries in the crash.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, Durham police noted that “weather and road conditions were favourable” at the time of the collision and said that investigators have reason to believe that alcohol or drugs could have been a factor.

Police also said that they are looking to track down the driver of a white cargo van that was travelling in front of the Infinity at the time of the collision.