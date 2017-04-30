

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - The Ontario Liberals have named their candidate to run for a northern seat vacated by former cabinet minister David Orazietti in December.

The governing party announced this weekend that Debbie Amaroso will be joining the race in Sault Ste. Marie, months after the Progressive Conservatives and NDP announced their candidates.

The Conservatives announced in November that Ross Romano would be their candidate for the seat in the 2018 election, but his run for office kicked off early when Orazietti resigned a month later.

In January, the NDP announced city councillor Joe Krmpotich would be running.

Orazietti, who was then-minister of community safety and correctional services, said he was leaving Queen's Park to spend more time with his family.

The byelection for the seat has not yet been called.