

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are blocked at Guelph Line in Milton after fuel was spilled on the roadway following a truck fire.

Ontario Provincial Police say that a transport truck burst into flames while travelling on the highway at around 5:30 a.m. The fire was put out quickly but not before a large amount of fuel was spilled on the highway.

“The driver started to smell smoke or fire, pulled over and stopped and the entire transport was engulfed in flames. As a result of that fire, the saddle tanks ruptured and spilled fuel all across the lane. We have cleanup crews on scene. It is absolutely slippery out there,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Friday morning.

Schmidt said that traffic is getting through on the left shoulder of the highway.

He said that the latest estimate for the reopening of the highway is 8 a.m.

“I can only imagine the backup,” he said. “It will be a very messy drive for anyone trying to get through Milton and the GTA.”