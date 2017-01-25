

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after an alleged impaired driver was found near Toronto’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators say shortly before 6 a.m., officers located a man in his vehicle in the area of Victoria Park and Steeles avenues.

According to police, it appears the man, who was subsequently arrested for impaired driving, was stabbed or slashed by someone sometime prior to his interaction with officers.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and do not have any information on possible suspects at this time.