

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Those getting around the city this weekend will want to plan ahead as a major roadway will be closed.

Allen Road will be completely shut down in both directions between Sheppard and Eglinton avenues all day Saturday and for part of Sunday morning.

The closure goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 17 and is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Sunday, November, 19.

The closure will allow for vital maintenance on the roadway, Coun. James Pasternack said in a newsletter Thursday.

Those needing to travel north or south in the area can use Bathurst Street, Avenue Road, Dufferin Street or Keele Street as alternatives.