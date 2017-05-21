Amber Alert issued for girl, 2, last seen with stepfather near Emo, Ontario
Eva Kaminski, 2, is seen in this photo released by police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:39AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing northern Ontario toddler who was last seen with her stepfather on Saturday night.
Police say two-year-old Eva Kaminski was last seen with her stepfather Brad Farand, 36, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the area of Emo, Ontario, located near the Manitoba boundary.
Police say Kaminski is approximately three-foot-two, 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing bright pink penguin pajamas.
Investigators are searching for a Dodge Caravan with the licence plate number CBXS 626.