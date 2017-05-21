

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing northern Ontario toddler who was last seen with her stepfather on Saturday night.

Police say two-year-old Eva Kaminski was last seen with her stepfather Brad Farand, 36, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the area of Emo, Ontario, located near the Manitoba boundary.

Police say Kaminski is approximately three-foot-two, 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing bright pink penguin pajamas.

Investigators are searching for a Dodge Caravan with the licence plate number CBXS 626.