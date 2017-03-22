

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old black boy in the area of St. Jerome, Que. on Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police are looking for four-year-old Joël Mukonkole and his 31-year-old mother Rachel Esema-Okako, who is considered a suspect.

The suspect is in a 2005 red, four-door Pontiac Vibe, with a Quebec licence plate 270 XLX, investigators say.

Mukonkole was last seen wearing a black and white striped toque, a white winter coat, grey pants and white boots.

The suspect is described as black, 5'9" and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

She was wearing a dark, hooded coat and a grey and white scarf when she disappeared.

Police say Esema-Okako and her son were last seen in the area of Kanata, Ont., about a two hour drive west of Saint Jerome.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.