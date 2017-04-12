

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 58-year-old American man, Joseph Galaska, accused of travelling with a “mock improvised explosive device” at Pearson International Airport last Thursday has returned home to Milwaukee, Wisc.

His lawyer, Naomi Lutes told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that Galaska was released from custody.

A judge had granted him bail a day after his arrest.

Even though his son travelled to Brampton last weekend and posted his $5,000 bail, Galaska remained in custody “pending further investigation,” Canada Border Services Agency said.

“He should have been released on Saturday in the normal course, however he has been put on an immigration hold,” Lutes told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

Galaska was making his way back to the U.S. from Brazil, his wife explained when he was arrested and charged with mischief for a possible security breach aboard a United Airlines flight.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection grounded Chicago-bound United Airlines Flight 547 at Pearson shortly before 7 a.m. for what was initially described as a “major security breach.”

The investigation held the United Airlines flight on the tarmac for more than four hours, causing many passengers to miss their connecting flights in the U.S.

But following a mandatory detention review with Canada Border Services Agency, Galaska’s lawyer said he finally completed his trip.