Ancaster school briefly placed under lockdown after weapons call
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 10:02AM EDT
An Ancaster High School was briefly placed under lockdown on Wednesday morning after a suspect was reportedly seen with a weapon nearby.
Police placed Bishop Tonnos High School under a lockdown at around 8:15 a.m. after being alerted to a weapons call in the area.
The lockdown was then lifted at around 9:45 a.m. after an 18-year-old man was taken into custody away from school property.
Police say that the suspect, a former Bishop Tonnos High School student, was found to be in possesion of an immitation firearm.
Police completed a search inside the school during the lockdown but determined that all staff and students were safe.
Charges are pending in the case.