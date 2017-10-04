An Ancaster High School was briefly placed under lockdown on Wednesday morning after a suspect was reportedly seen with a weapon nearby.

Police placed Bishop Tonnos High School under a lockdown at around 8:15 a.m. after being alerted to a weapons call in the area.

The lockdown was then lifted at around 9:45 a.m. after an 18-year-old man was taken into custody away from school property.

Police say that the suspect, a former Bishop Tonnos High School student, was found to be in possesion of an immitation firearm.

Police completed a search inside the school during the lockdown but determined that all staff and students were safe.

Charges are pending in the case.