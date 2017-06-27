

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have arrested and charged an Annex-area family physician after a patient reported that she was sexually assaulted this month.

Toronto police say that a female patient attended a clinic at 720 Spadina Road and sought treatment.

She was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male doctor during treatment.

On Monday, a suspect identified as Dr. Stephen Strigler, 57, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is facing one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).