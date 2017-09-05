

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will conduct another blitz on vehicles parked illegally during rush hour later this month, in what is just the latest such crackdown aimed at speeding up traffic along major arteries.

Mayor John Tory says that the blitz will begin on Sept. 18, though its duration is not immediately clear.

Last September, the city held a four-day blitz in the downtown core that resulted in nearly 300 vehicles being towed and more than 1,400 being ticketed.

“People will say this is all about keeping the city moving and it is but is also about safety because I am convinced that a lot of time the people who get frustrated in traffic on major streets come off on to the side streets and drive in a way that is not appropriate,” Tory said in announcing the latest blitz on Tuesday morning. “Sometimes the cause of that frustration is as simple as someone who just decided that they would park their car to get a coffee when it is clearly against the law and lacking in consideration for other people.”

The city has been staging periodic crackdowns on vehicles parked illegally during rush hour since Tory took over as mayor.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Tory said the blitzes have proven to be effective for one reason and promised to keep ordering them.

“People listen and pay attention when there are penalties associated with bad behavior,” he said.